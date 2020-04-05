Comments
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 23-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Little Egg Harbor Township. According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, this happened on April 3 around 11:45 p.m.
Officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Center Street.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the man lying in the roadway.
He was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or the Little Egg Harbor Township Police at 609-296-3666.
