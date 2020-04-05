



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a beautiful day Sunday and Philadelphians flocked to public running and bike trails in droves. For some, though, it might be too close for comfort amid the coronavirus outbreak.

People have been packing along trails all over the Delaware Valley, including Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in West Fairmount, where plenty of bicyclists and runners were found.

Along the Penny Pack Trail near Fox Chase, it wasn’t as crowded, but there was a man walking for some exercise. A close look at his shirt shows it reads, “Keep Back 6 Ft.”

“KEEP BACK 6 FEET” Have you seen people wear shirts like these? This walker isn’t taking any chances.

We’re live on @CBSPhilly at 6:30p https://t.co/eIepSS7wUI pic.twitter.com/wu0TskKhbh — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 5, 2020

It turns out, the man’s friend from South Jersey thought of the idea and sells the shirts for $20.

A portion of the sales goes to the Gloucester County Police Department.

“I had a lot of people stop me there today when I was out doing a walk. They liked the shirt, they liked the idea, they liked how everything looked. They thought it was a good idea about the shirt,” said Tony Cuffari, of Huntington Valley.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Meanwhile, with gyms closed and so much nice weather, bicycle repair shops have been seeing a boom bin business.

“Right now, we’re seeing mostly uptick in bike repairs. There are a lot more of those. Right now, we’re actually offering a free and delivery service after 2 p.m. on weekdays for people who don’t want to leave their house. We sanitize the bikes before and after service, and it’s just so much safer,” Kayuh Bicycles & Cafe Owner Henry Sam said.

Philadelphia officials are still urging people to only leave their homes if necessary. Exercise is allowed.