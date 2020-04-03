PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Notorious killer Ira Einhorn has died in prison. Einhorn, known as the “Unicorn Killer,” was found dead this morning at a prison outside of Pittsburgh.
#BREAKING Earth Day founder and notorious "Unicorn Killer" Ira Einhorn has died in prison at age 79. Einhorn has been in jail since 2001 for the 1977 murder of Hally Maddux in University City. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3wkY8fj7NZ
— Joshua Crompton (@PhillyNewsGuy) April 3, 2020
Einhorn was serving a life sentencing for killing his girlfriend, Holly Maddux, in Philadelphia in 1977.
He spent years on the run before he was finally caught in France in 1997.
Einhorn was eventually brought back to Philadelphia where he was convicted for the murder.
The cause of Einhorn’s death is not known yet, but it is not related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Einhorn was 79.
