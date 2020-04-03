CORONAVIRUS PA:Gov. Wolf Asks All Residents To Wear Masks While In Public As COVID-19 Cases Climb Above 8,400
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Ira Einhorn, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Notorious killer Ira Einhorn has died in prison. Einhorn, known as the “Unicorn Killer,” was found dead this morning at a prison outside of Pittsburgh.

Einhorn was serving a life sentencing for killing his girlfriend, Holly Maddux, in Philadelphia in 1977.

He spent years on the run before he was finally caught in France in 1997.

Einhorn was eventually brought back to Philadelphia where he was convicted for the murder.

The cause of Einhorn’s death is not known yet, but it is not related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Einhorn was 79.

Comments