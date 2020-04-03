CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Families of students at Our Lady of Hope Catholic School in South Philadelphia found a special way to share their hope and love for their principal. Chopper 3 was over a surprise car parade at 12th and Jackson Streets.

(credit: CBS3)

About 20 families participated.

The gesture is meant to thank their principal – Ms. Patricia Cody – who has been working in the building alone, answering emails and letting parents in to get books.

They wanted to let her know how much they miss her.

