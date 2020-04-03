



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey has soared to nearly 30,000 and over 100 new deaths were reported Friday as all flags across the state will now be ordered to lower to half-staff to remember those who lost their lives from COVID-19. Gov. Phil Murphy announced 4,372 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 29,895.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Murphy also said another 113 people have died from the virus as the death toll rose to 646.

“This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state,” Murphy said.

I'm signing an Executive Order directing that all flags across NJ be lowered to half-staff indefinitely in honor of those we have lost – and those we will lose – to #COVID19. This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state. We must have a constant & visible memorial. pic.twitter.com/2LOcEr1aPz — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 3, 2020

In an effort to help honor those who have lost their lives to the pandemic, Murphy has ordered all flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff indefinitely.

“Without funerals, it’s a small way to remember them,” Murphy said.

New Jersey Governor signs order to lower all flags to half-staff in the state indefinitely to mourn the victims of #COVID19 "Without funerals it's a small way to remember them" says @GovMurphy There are 646 deaths in NJ so far. — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) April 3, 2020

During Friday’s briefing, Murphy reiterated that social distancing is the best way to combat the virus and to stay home if you don’t need to be out.

“There is no silver bullet we can load to make this go away overnight,” Murphy said. “This is a war and wars like this aren’t won in on day.”

There is no silver bullet we can load to make this go away overnight. This is a war – and wars like this aren’t won in one day. It will take all of us, over the coming weeks, to stay disciplined in our social distancing, in our hygiene, and in using our common sense. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, New Jersey state police can now commandeer health supplies to address the COVID-19 outbreak under an executive order issued by Murphy.

Murphy signed the order Thursday, saying he hopes the state will not have to use the power it authorized. Companies have been voluntarily donating medical equipment, and the first-term Democrat said he’s hopeful companies and people will continue doing the right thing.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

The order complements an earlier executive order requiring all businesses to submit an inventory of personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, ventilators and anesthesia machines, Murphy said. New Jersey is a hot spot for the virus, with more than 500 deaths and over 25,000 positive cases.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)