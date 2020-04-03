PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone loves stories from the community that makes us smile — even in a time of crisis. Viral sensation “Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino” knows exactly what to say.

“Oh hey yous guys, Aunt Mary Pat here. Hope you’re doing good,” Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino said.

If there’s something that feels familiar about Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino, it could be that you are one of her 96,000 followers on Facebook.

“I want to share with yous today,” she said.

Or it could be that you’re from the Philadelphia area, where the accent and the attitude just hit home.

“I just got off work at the ACME. I’m doing something. I’m on my second smoke break,” she said.

The character — dubbed the “Queen of Delco” — is the creation of Delaware County native Troy Hendrickson.

“It was meant as kind of a joke, making fun of my mom,” Hendrickson said.

Three years later, Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino has taken on a persona of her own with a national tour under Hendrickson’s belt and each video he uploads, earning hundreds of thousands of views.

“We get a lot of messages from people who are just like, thank you so much for making me laugh,” Hendrickson said.

Laughter has become harder to hold onto in this changing world, where COVID-19 test sites and plywood now occupy places we love.

“These are tumultuous times,” Hendrickson said as Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino.

But Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino is up to the task.

“COVID, COVID, COVID-19! I’m begging of you, please don’t shake my hand,” she said.

From a parody of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” to a remix of Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” and even a quarantine mimosa.

“See that mask, wash your hands, stuck in the quarantine,” Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino sang.

Hendrickson’s character has managed to give moments of light to a very dark situation and for that, fans by the thousands have been reaching out in thanks.