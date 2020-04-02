



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As more people lose their jobs amid the global pandemic, demand for food and donations is on the rise. A representative from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office says between school and food distribution sites, around 35,000 meal boxes were handed out on Thursday, an indicator of the dire need families in the city are facing.

The line spanned the entire block. People from all walks of life were waiting patiently for a little extra to feed their families.

“I came the other day and they didn’t have any,” Moe Pinkney said.

On Monday, a number of sites ran out of food soon after opening. At the West Philadelphia location, all 200 boxes were gone within the first 15 minutes.

“This is very good today,” Pinkney said.

The number of boxes was doubled Thursday to 400 and the number of distribution sites, including the one in South Philadelphia, expanded from 20 to 40.

“It’s gonna help a whole lot,” Maria Christopher said.

The People’s Emergency Center teamed up with a number of organizations to make this possible.

“These sites are meant to be supplementary to the pantry system and we’re going to do everything we can to provide sustenance and meal service,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

Volunteers and staff at the Lancaster Avenue location anticipated a larger crowd and were prepared.

“We have residents that we see and know and have relationships with, but now there are a ton of new people we haven’t seen before,” said James Wright with People’s Emergency Center.

Until further notice, the food relief program sites will be open every Monday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., or until supplies last.