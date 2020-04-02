TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey reported Thursday the highest single-day deaths as the number of coronavirus cases topped 25,000. Gov. Phil Murphy announced 182 more people have died from COVID-19 as the death toll has now reached 537.

Murphy also reported 3,489 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 25,590.

“We’ve lost another 182 members of our New Jersey family to COVID-19-related complications. We’ve now lost a total of 537 precious souls,” Murphy said. “We keep each of them in our hearts.”

Gov. Murphy signed an executive order formally placing New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan to commandeer medical supplies and equipment, including N95 masks and ventilators, necessary for the COVID-19 response.

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield is spending $2.35 million to help address the extreme shortage of personal protection equipment across the state. They are donating 500,000 N95 respirator masks and 81,000 face shields.

It is the largest single donation made by Horizon BCBSNJ in its 88 year history.

“Our communities and our health care system are facing extraordinary challenges and Horizon is responding with our most significant donation ever to support New Jersey’s vital organizations and health care professionals. We are working closely with the many community organizations we support across the state to ensure they can continue delivering the essential services that so many depend on and meet the new demands created by the pandemic,” Horizon BCBSNJ CEO Kevin Colin said.

The first shipment of supplies will be delivered to the state for distribution beginning next week with additional deliveries throughout April.

Horizon BCBSNJ is also donating $100,000 to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and $60,000 to the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May — two organizations responding to the needs of New Jerseyans feeling the economic impact of the pandemic.

During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy encouraged New Jerseyans to enjoy the nice weather, but at a distance.

Murphy appeared on CNN late Wednesday night saying he thinks rigorous social distancing and the shuttering of many businesses will continue “deep into May.”

The first-term Democrat ordered the state’s residents to stay home on March 21, after he earlier required the closure of casinos, gyms, theaters and restaurants and bars except for take-out or delivery.

Also shuttered are the state’s more than 600 school districts. It’s uncertain when they could reopen.

“We have a tough, tough road ahead of us,” Murphy said.

Murphy toured a new field hospital at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus this morning.

The hospital is slated to field non-coronavirus cases.

It’s one of four field hospitals that are supposed to open in New Jersey.

