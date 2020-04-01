Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 28-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. A car riddled with bullets was seen along the 3500 block of Indian Queen Lane during the overnight hours Tuesday.
Police say 28-year-old Khalil Simmons suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the scene.
They’ve also recovered a gun and say the victim may have returned fire.
No arrests have been made at this time.
