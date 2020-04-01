Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 4600 block of Hurley Street at 12:30 p.m.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and once in the backside. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
