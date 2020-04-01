PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Papa John’s is looking to hire new team members in the Philadelphia area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says they are making the process quick by possibly having people start work on the same day they apply and interview.
“Here in Philadelphia we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and start work same-day at Papa John’s,” said Papa John’s franchisee Eric Danver. “Our team members are playing an important role in the community, following high standards of safety precautions as they continue to deliver meals to our customers’ doorsteps when many are being asked to stay at home.”
Papa John’s says it’s implemented health and safety precautions, like enhanced restaurant sanitation measures and “no contact delivery,” which includes a limited interaction of food drop-off and online payment.
Team member responsibilities may include making pizzas and taking orders. Drivers are also needed.
Part-time and full-time positions are currently open.
Last month, Papa John’s announced plans to hire 20,000 new restaurant team members across the country.
To see the open positions and apply, click here or text JOBS to 47272.
You must log in to post a comment.