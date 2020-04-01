



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An employee at a local psychiatric hospital is raising concerns about COVID-19 and how it’s being handled at the facility. Fearing for his job, but also concerned for his health and safety, an employee at Norristown State Hospital contacted CBS3, speaking up about what he says are troubling instances of exposure inside the Montgomery County-based facility.

“There has been no guidance, there’s no information whatsoever,” the employee said.

CBS3 is shielding his identity because he says people have been threatened with termination if they talk to reporters.

Coronavirus Pennsylvania: Quarantined George Hill Inmate With 103-Degree Fever Claims Prison ‘Doing Nothing For Us Here’

“No PPE, no training on how to deal with this,” the worker said. “People working there were exposed instead of being quarantined.”

The worker claims hospital managers have waved off CDC and health department advisories and regulations about how best to contain the virus.

It’s alleged cleaning supplies are non-existent and he says there’s no personal protective equipment.

He also argues staff came into contact with a COVID-19 patient but weren’t told for days, potentially exposing more workers.

The facility falls under the control of the state’s Human Services Department.

“We have several confirmed cases of staff that have been exposed and have COVID-19,” he said. “How many other people have been exposed? We don’t know due to the hospital putting people’s lives in danger.”

The worker also says staff have been forced to use their own time if they have to quarantine out of fear of exposure.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services sent CBS3 the following statement Wednesday.