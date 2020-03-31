Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA may be going down the shore, according to reports. The New York Post is reporting that if the league can safely return to the court this season, they are considering some changes.
The league is apparently considering a 16-team, single-site playoff, with Atlantic City as one of the cities in the running.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a Facebook Live briefing Tuesday evening that he could not “divulge any other information but there is a possibility that once things turn back to normal, the NBA could be playing some of its games at Boardwalk Hall.”
Las Vegas is also reportedly an option as a possible playoff site.
You must log in to post a comment.