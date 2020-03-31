CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Germantown. They say a 23-year-old man was shot just before midnight Monday on the 100 block of West Queen Lane.

Investigators say the victim managed to walk to a gas station for help.

He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The gunman remains at large.

 

