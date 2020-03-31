Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot multiple times while sitting in a car in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia. According to police, this happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday along the 5300 block of Springfield Avenue.
Officials say the 21-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot three times, including once in the lower back.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
