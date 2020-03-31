PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Transit workers are on the frontlines, transporting some of the soldiers fighting the war against the coronavirus. The virus is hitting the SEPTA ranks hard.

Buses and trains are still running but there are issues behind the scenes that lead SEPTA employees to believe their health and safety are at risk.

Right now, a total of 13 SEPTA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. A number of them are on the frontlines, working with customers on a daily basis.

Although all running buses have been equipped with plastic shields meant to protect the driver, the union says it’s not enough.

“We are taking this very seriously. I don’t believe SEPTA is taking it serious enough,” Local 234 President Willie Brown said.

At least one of the drivers that tested positive worked in the Comly Bus Depot.

An agency representative says they understand employees are nervous but as Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday, there is a protocol they follow.

“The employer, in this case, the agency, is likewise notified so that anybody who needed the information can get it and that appropriate cleaning is done in the workplace,” Farley said.

SEPTA’s general manager says members that were in contact with any infected employee have been sent home to quarantine for 14 days with pay.

However, Local 234 is insisting those with underlying health conditions be placed on paid leave immediately.

They say buses are getting crowded, which doesn’t adhere to social distancing policies, and they’re demanding additional protective equipment such as gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

“They’ve cut overtime, so now if you can’t do overtime, the vehicles aren’t being cleaned the way they should. These buses are not being sanitized,” Brown said.

The union is also demanding hazard pay.

Meanwhile, SEPTA officials say they’re working on other ways to continue keeping employees safe.