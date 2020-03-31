CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — With nonessential businesses shuttered and others laying off employees, one grocery chain in New Jersey is looking to hire more than 500 employees. Wegmans is looking for part-timers and full-timers at their nine New Jersey stores.
The openings include all New Jersey stores, warehouses and replenishment centers.
“In addition to supporting our local food banks, we’re fortunate to be in a position to offer employment to those who are unexpectedly out of work. If you see yourself as a fit for Wegmans, whether it’s temporarily or long-term, we want you on the team,” said Joe Sofia, New Jersey Division Manager. “We are humbled by our team of amazing employees who continue to show up for their colleagues and our customers every day. We’re looking for compassionate people who want to help make a tangible difference during this difficult time and beyond.”
Interested applicants can apply here.
