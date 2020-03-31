CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year’s Roots Picnic is the latest event to be rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced Tuesday the annual concert has been postponed until Aug. 1.

If you have tickets, hold onto them and you can use them for the new concert date.

The concert at The Mann at Fairmount Park was originally scheduled for May 30.

