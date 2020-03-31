Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year’s Roots Picnic is the latest event to be rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced Tuesday the annual concert has been postponed until Aug. 1.
#RootsPicnic 2020 Festival Update@MannCenter @theroots pic.twitter.com/w1aEssQfQD
— Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) March 31, 2020
If you have tickets, hold onto them and you can use them for the new concert date.
The concert at The Mann at Fairmount Park was originally scheduled for May 30.
