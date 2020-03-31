



WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Wilson police say a man shot his longtime girlfriend and killed himself because he was extremely upset about the coronavirus pandemic and losing his job. Police say 38-year-old Roderick Bliss IV shot his longtime girlfriend in the back before turning the gun on himself.

Police say officers responded to a resident on North 17th Street in Wilson Borough for shots fired and found Bliss unresponsive and not breathing. A semi-automatic pistol was near his body.

Officers also located a 43-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back. She was conscious and alert and told police that Roderick shot her.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

She told police that days prior to the shooting, Bliss was becoming increasingly upset about the pandemic and about losing his job.

Minutes before the shooting, Bliss went went into the basement and came outside on the porch with a shotgun.

She told officers that Bliss said to her, “I already talked to God and I have to do this.”

The woman ran off of the porch and Bliss fired at her four times, striking her once in the back. Bliss then shot and killed himself.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

The woman underwent surgery at St. Lukes Hospital. She is currently in the intensive care unit with non-life-threatening injuries.