PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The cash lanes remain open on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge. Eyewitness News found toll-takers wearing gloves but no masks for protection against the spread of COVID-19.
Because of the coronavirus, cash tolls have been suspended on the DRPA and DRBA bridges, the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Turnpikes, the Atlantic City Expressway and the Garden State Parkway.
CBS3 reached out to the Burlington County Bridge Commission for comment but have not heard back.
