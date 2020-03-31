PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restauranteur Guy Fieri and the American Restaurant Association are doing what they can to support restaurant industry employees during the coronavirus outbreak. Together they set up the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to give restaurant employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic a $500 grant.
Fieri posted on Twitter asking for people to donate to the relief fund.
“Help serve up some support for the restaurant employees of America! These people are some of the hardest working, real deal workers you’ll ever meet and they need our help,” Guy Fieri tweeted.
— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) March 27, 2020
The applications for the one-time $500 grant can be filled out beginning April 2.
The grant will be directly disbursed to the employee after the application is approved by the NRAEF.
