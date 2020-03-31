Comments
DEVON, Pa. (CBS) — The annual Devon Horse Show and Country Fair has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled for the last week of May.
The show has been called off only once before, for a three-year stretch during World War II.
The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the United States.
