VIDEO: Police Standoff In Holmesburg Ends With Gunfire, Suspect Shot





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cell phone video captured the moments gunfire erupted during a standoff at an apartment complex in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood overnight. The stalemate ended with the suspect being shot.

Police were originally called to the Kendrick Court Apartments on the 4400 block of Kendrick Street, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

They responded to reports of a shooting and a person with a gun. Officers made contact with the suspect but he would not come outside.

According to authorities, the suspect also set a fire inside the apartment where he was allegedly firing at police.

About an hour later, police say the suspect started firing multiple shots at officers. They returned fire before finally making it inside the apartment and taking the suspect into custody.

“The male was struck in both arms and in the chest.” Philadelphia police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. “What we don’t know is if the discharge by the SWAT officers were what struck the male. Because, again, the call came out as a person already shot. What we know at this point, is that three SWAT officers discharged at least one time.”

Authorities say he threw a shotgun out the window. That weapon has been recovered.

According to police, the suspect was the only person inside the apartment.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

No injuries were reported to officers or residents.