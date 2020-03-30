CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are doing their part to help feed families and help students continue learning during the COVID-19 outbreak. The team announced Monday that owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have made a six-figure donation to Philabundance.

That money will be used to create 20,000 food boxes that will feed 160,000 people across the region.

The Sixers also committed funds needed to purchase 10,000 Chromebooks for students within the School District of Philadelphia.

“I’m told this is just the start of what the Sixers will be doing to help our city and its residents in this time of need,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “I thank Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and the entire Sixers organization for their tremendous commitment and for being leaders in our community.

