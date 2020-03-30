PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are doing their part to help feed families and help students continue learning during the COVID-19 outbreak. The team announced Monday that owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have made a six-figure donation to Philabundance.
BIG NEWS! Via a donation by @Sixers, @SixersStrong, Managing Partner Josh Harris and Co-Managing Partner David Blitzer, @Philabundance will have the ability to feed 160,000+ families across Phila region during this time of need – Learn more: https://t.co/Bg4gqsR8tE @BenSimmons25
— Philabundance (@Philabundance) March 30, 2020
That money will be used to create 20,000 food boxes that will feed 160,000 people across the region.
Thank you to the @sixers! The organization is stepping up with major donations to:
➡️ @Philabundance to provide 20,000 boxes of food—which will feed 160,000 people.
➡️ @PHLschools to purchase 10,000 Chromebooks for our students.#ThankYouPhilly pic.twitter.com/58kh2Jygin
— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 30, 2020
The Sixers also committed funds needed to purchase 10,000 Chromebooks for students within the School District of Philadelphia.
“I’m told this is just the start of what the Sixers will be doing to help our city and its residents in this time of need,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “I thank Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and the entire Sixers organization for their tremendous commitment and for being leaders in our community.
You must log in to post a comment.