PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia has now topped 1,000. Officials revealed over 180 new cases in the city on Monday, bringing the total number to 1,072.
As of Sunday, eight people have died from the virus in Philadelphia.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
Statewide, there are currently 3,647 coronavirus cases, including 42 deaths.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state’s COVID-19 outbreak response would be helped by a federal major disaster declaration.
Wolf made a formal request for the declaration on Sunday, saying it would provide additional help to governments responding to the crisis.
Wolf signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Pennsylvania on March 6 and it remains in effect.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.