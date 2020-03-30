Comments
STRATFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A Stratford, Camden County boy was disappointed to learn that his sixth birthday party had to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. But his parents came up with the perfect solution.
They planned a birthday parade featuring the birthday boy.
Luka took part in a parade by his friends’ houses — 23 in all.
He had a great time and it gave his friends something fun to do.
His friends went all out, making signs for him and leaving him presents. Happy birthday, Luka!
