SKIPPACK, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say an inmate at the SCI Phoenix prison in Montgomery County has tested positive for the coronavirus. Department of Corrections Sec. John Wetzel says it’s the first COVID-19 case in Pennsylvania’s prison system.
Officials say the inmate, who has underlying health conditions, is currently in isolation.
According to officials, inmates in the prison’s housing unit are now quarantined.
Employees and other inmates who have come in contact with the inmate are also in isolation, officials say.
Wetzel says the prison has since underwent increased cleaning.
Pennsylvania health officials announced more than 600 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,394.
