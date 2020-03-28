Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway following a double stabbing in West Philadelphia. The attack happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street.
Police say a 42-year-old man was stabbed in the head and neck. He was rushed to the hospital and is in an unknown condition.
The second victim is a 41-year-old man who was stabbed in his arms and leg. He is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
