



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus continues to plague Pennsylvania. On Saturday, health officials reported 533 new COVID-19 cases. The statewide total is now at 2,751.

Officials also reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 34.

Delaware County announced its fifth coronavirus-related death on Saturday. Officials say a 65- year- old male from Springfield Township has passed away due to the virus.

“Delaware County Council extends its deepest condolences to his family. As we as a community combat this pandemic together, this loss affects all of us and we are deeply saddened by the news,” officials said in a statement.

Locally, there are 65 coronavirus cases in Berks County; 152 in Bucks County; 116 in Chester County; 226 in Delaware County; 109 in Lehigh County; 411 in Montgomery County; 94 in Northampton County; and 806 in Philadelphia.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Levine also said 25,254 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf extended his stay-at-home order to include 22 counties.

The counties included in the order are Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

There are more than 20 testing sites in Philadelphia, including hospitals now testing for the coronavirus. But health officials still warn test kits are limited.

Medical professionals and those over 50 years old who are most at risk are getting priority.

Most of the hospitalized patients across the state are aged 25 to 49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.