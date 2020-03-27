Lower Southampton Township Police Looking For Owner Of Lost, 'Fun To Be Around' Sheep

Comments
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Have you lost your sheep? Officials in Bucks County are looking for the owners of a sheep found roaming around in Lower Southampton Township.
Lower Southampton Township police say the sheep was found in the area of Philmont Avenue and the Pennsylvania Turnpike overpass.
Officials describe the animal as being in good spirits and fun to be around.
“Little Bo Peep was already contacted and reported that she is not currently looking for any lost sheep,” police joked.
If you know the owners, contact officer Zach Boone at 215-357-1234 or the SPCA facility in Quakertown.
