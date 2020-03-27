LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say a Lakewood man has been cited for hosting a wedding at his residence during the coronavirus pandemic. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 39-year-old William Katzenstein was issued a summons for hosting the gathering, despite Gov. Phil Murphy banning weddings and other social events to curb the COVID-19 spread.
Police were called Thursday to Katzenstein’s residence on Wayne Street for a report of a gathering of around 40 people.
Officers dispersed the people from Katzenstein’s property.
“We understand that everyone’s daily routine has been effected by the coronavirus and our State’s effort to isolate and contain the spread of this outbreak. It’s not easy. We understand how difficult it is change your way of living. We are all adapting as best we can. We all need to recognize the vital role we all have in flattening the curve of this outbreak. Stay home, practice social distancing and please be considerate of the risks our men and women in law enforcement are facing every day,” Billhimer said in a statement.
Katzenstein was issued a summons for violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor.
Last week, another Lakewood man was charged for hosting a pop-up wedding.
