



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The coronavirus outbreak has caused nonessential businesses to close, while essential businesses like grocery and food stores can remain open. A farmers market in Delaware County has both essential and nonessential stores, which is putting it in an unusual situation.

The farmers market is open, but with a few exceptions.

The parking lot had a good number of cars on Friday afternoon with people inside getting groceries and other food items.

Booths Corner Farmers Market is 92,000 square feet, with more than 100 merchants. Owners here say 60% of those merchants had to close up shop after the governor’s mandate.

Right now, just under 30 stores remain open because they are considered essential since they sell food. However, there is some pushback from people in the community who believe it should be closed.

Owners here say they are working with Bethel Township to ensure the market is staying up to code.

“We work hand-in-hand with the township on what has to be closed and what has to be open and how we do it. We have hand sanitizers at every door and our maintenance staff goes around and cleans, disinfects bathrooms, handles, door handles and door panels,” Benjie Cohen said. “So we are very cognizant of the whole situation and we’re trying really hard to keep the place clean, disinfected and safe for the customers.”

For now, owners say they will continue to open every Friday and Saturday for people who need to come in for food items they can’t find at the supermarket.