Coronavirus Latest: Luzerne County Grocery Store Had To Toss $35,000 Worth Of Food After Woman Purposely Coughed On Fresh Produce, Other Items, Owner Says

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The owners of a Northeastern Pennsylvania supermarket chain say they were the victims of a “twisted prank” when a woman came into a store and purposely coughed on the fresh produce and other items. Pictures show the cleaning efforts at “Gerrity’s Supermarket” in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.
The store’s co-owner says the market was forced to throw away $35,000 worth of food.
Management says the district attorney is pursuing charges against the woman.
