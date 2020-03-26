Coronavirus Latest: Luzerne County Grocery Store Had To Toss $35,000 Worth Of Food After Woman Purposely Coughed On Fresh Produce, Other Items, Owner Says

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) –  The owners of a Northeastern Pennsylvania supermarket chain say they were the victims of a “twisted prank” when a woman came into a store and purposely coughed on the fresh produce and other items. Pictures show the cleaning efforts at “Gerrity’s Supermarket” in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

The store’s co-owner says the market was forced to throw away $35,000 worth of food.

Management says the district attorney is pursuing charges against the woman.

