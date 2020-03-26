PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since the coronavirus outbreak, biking all across the Delaware Valley is way up. Kelly Drive is, by far, the area’s most popular biking destination.

Officials say biking on this trail has increased with almost 47,000 cyclists in the first couple of weeks of March compared to last year.

Officials say it appears Philadelphians are taking social distancing seriously and using two wheels to do it.

Also have great data on the increase in the number cyclists from @DVRPC https://t.co/nDulWXsje6 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 26, 2020

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Committee is keeping track of bike riding data. Officials say trails all over have seen an uptick of riders in March compared to last year for a number of reasons, like the nice weather and gyms being closed while people work from home.

“I think of the most significant things we’re seeing is weekdays — which are generally lower use, generally more commuter-heavy, and lesser recreation than you get on the weekend — acting more like weekend days, when we see the same levels of traffic. And I think that’s what’s driving a lot of the increase,” said Shawn Megill Legendre with the commission.

Signs like these urge people to stay six feet a part here along Kelly Drive @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0jm997nKvb — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 26, 2020

There has also been an increase in signs to urge people to practice social distancing while on Kelly Drive.