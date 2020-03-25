(CBS Philly)- Following the Eagles loss in the Wild Card round of this year’s playoffs, arguably the biggest area of concern for fans heading into 2020 was the secondary.

In 2019, the Eagles were 19th in passing defense (241.6 YPG) and tied for the second-most plays of 40-plus yards allowed (15). Needless to say, that group wasn’t cutting it for fans. Apparently it wasn’t for the organization either as they added yet another new piece to the group on Wednesday.

#Eagles have agreed to terms with CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/qJJbX0qKIg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 25, 2020

The team announced the signing of 28-year-old corner Nickell Robey-Coleman to a one-year contract. Robey-Coleman, known for his role in the Saints-Rams NFC Championship pass interference non-call two years ago, is quietly one of the league’s better slot corners. In 2019, he racked up 7 passes defensed and two forced fumbles to go along with 36 tackles.

He now joins an Eagles secondary that has added Darius Slay and safety Will Parks while re-signing corner Jalen Mills and safety Rodney McLeod. The group did suffer a significant loss when the team released Malcolm Jenkins, allowing him to return to New Orleans.

What will the new secondary look like? ESPN analyst Field Yates gave his approximation on Twitter earlier today.

A look at the reshaped Eagles secondary:

CB1: Darius Slay

FS: Rodney McLeod

SS: Jalen Mills

3rd S/Sub-LB: Will Parks

Slot: Nickell Robey-Coleman

CB2/depth: Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Cre'von LeBlanc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 25, 2020

The team still has the opportunity to further add to the secondary through the draft, but with multiple free agents coming in, all under the age of 30, they may choose to use those draft picks elsewhere.

Either way, fans clamoring for change in the back end of the defense have gotten just that. How it all plays out remains to be seen come September.