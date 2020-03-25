CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — In an effort to stop human-to-human contact during the coronavirus outbreak, the Delaware River Port Authority is initiating all-electronic tolling beginning Thursday morning. All drivers crossing the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry Bridges should use the designed E-ZPass lanes as of 6 a.m. March 26.
The all-electronic tolling will be in effect until further notice.
For cash drivers, a photo of your license plate will be taken and an invoice for the cost of the toll will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.
The invoice amount will only be for the cost of the toll and will not include any additional administration or violation fees.
Drivers with an E-ZPass account will not experience any changes. Your vehicle’s transponder will continue to be read and the toll amount will be deducted from your account as usual.
If you would like to open an E-ZPass account call the New Jersey E-ZPass Customer Service Center at 1-888-288-6865 or visit the E-ZPass New Jersey website.
