



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local improv group is bringing a little laughter to our lives through a virtual comedy show amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now more than ever, we could use a laugh.

As we practice social distancing, getting together and sharing a laugh can’t happen. But ComedySportz Philadelphia, a local improv group, is hoping to bring a smile to your face during this difficult time.

Don Montrey and Kristin Finger are in charge of keeping the fun alive.

On Saturday, they held Virtually Live! for 100 fans via Facebook and Zoom.

“As we all basically got kind of separated and put into our houses, we realized that we needed to do this version that we did on Saturday,” Montrey said. “We did a lot of testing and playing with it the week before just to make sure it worked.

“The person that runs the rehearsals is me so I was like, well I want to keep them engaged,” Finger said. “Seeing that it worked on this Zoom format, to have like eight people do improv, was eye-opening.”

Darryl Charles and Kelsey Hebert are two players with the group.

How weird is it to stream improv?

“It’s very weird, but you know it’s a weird time so we’re just trying things out,” Charles said.

“I think it went surprisingly well,” Herbert said. “The first time we got all of those chats from the people watching, responding to it was so cool.”

You can see ComedySportz Philly perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on their Facebook page.