PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Singer Jon Bon Jovi is looking for some help from aspiring songwriters. He’s writing a new song about the coronavirus pandemic, but he wants fans to help him finish it.
“Round here we bend but don’t break, down here we all understand when you can’t do what you do, you do what you can,” Bon Jovi sang in a video posted on social media.
These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together. I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story….#DoWhatYouCanhttps://t.co/RCvud0lTvx
— Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) March 23, 2020
Those lyrics are part of the chorus the New Jersey rocker has written for his new song — “Do What You Can.”
He wants to hear your fears, frustration and other feelings about life amid the COVID-19 outbreak to finish the second verse.
You can send your lyrics or performance to Bon Jovi on social media using the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.”
