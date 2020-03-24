CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia rallies around its restaurants, eateries around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out with takeout. A coalition of restaurants like Panera Bread, Jason’s Deli and Veggie Grill have dubbed Tuesday “Great American Takeout Day.”

The industry estimates up to 7 million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while we’re on the topic of take-out, March 24 holds a special place in Philadelphians’ hearts and is the perfect day to order some take-out — it’s National Cheesesteak Day.

Celebrate Great American Takeout Day with a take-out cheesesteak from your favorite shop or better yet, stay home and make your own.

Take a picture of your cheesesteak and share it on social media with the hashtag #NationalCheesesteakDay.

Some say the cheesesteak was invented back in the 1930s by Philadelphia hot dog vendors Pat and Harry Oliveri.

