PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia rallies around its restaurants, eateries around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out with takeout. A coalition of restaurants like Panera Bread, Jason’s Deli and Veggie Grill have dubbed Tuesday “Great American Takeout Day.”
We are grateful for the guests and communities we serve. That’s why we are now offering FREE DELIVERY now through 3/31/20. Because you deserve good, clean food during these unprecedented times. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well. Order now: https://t.co/mrcmjkB8m4 pic.twitter.com/pS0AqyXe85
— Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 21, 2020
The industry estimates up to 7 million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And while we’re on the topic of take-out, March 24 holds a special place in Philadelphians’ hearts and is the perfect day to order some take-out — it’s National Cheesesteak Day.
Celebrate Great American Takeout Day with a take-out cheesesteak from your favorite shop or better yet, stay home and make your own.
Take a picture of your cheesesteak and share it on social media with the hashtag #NationalCheesesteakDay.
Some say the cheesesteak was invented back in the 1930s by Philadelphia hot dog vendors Pat and Harry Oliveri.
