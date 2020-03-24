



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic is creating anxiety for many, but those concerns are even greater for many pregnant women since it’s unclear how the virus might impact the pregnancy or the baby. Those worries are leading some women to prepare for the possibility of not having a traditional birth in a hospital.

More and more hospitals have enacted new policies that would ban birth partners and other support members from delivery rooms.

Nearing the end of her pregnancy, Ashley Blossom is having second thoughts about delivering at a hospital because of the coronavirus.

“Seeing how the pandemic has affected the health care systems in other countries, especially Italy, we feel that we can no longer remain confident in hospital birth alone,” Blossom said.

The couple purchased a medical supply kit online in preparation for a possible home birth.

“We feel, my husband and I, as parents, it is our duty, unfortunately, to think worst-case scenario and we don’t want to get to the point where in a few weeks this escalates,” Blossom said.

Trinisha Williams is the director of the Brooklyn Birthing Center. She’s a certified midwife and says in recent weeks, the center has been flooded with calls from expectant moms worried their newborns might be exposed to COVID-19 when they deliver at a hospital.

“We’ve seen women say they are concerned – whether they were 32 weeks, sometimes even 40 weeks and to be honest, we’ve even gotten calls from a few people in labor in the last few days,” Williams said.

Obstetricians are reassuring patients that hospitals have labor and delivery units separate from coronavirus areas. They also advise moms to talk to their doctors before making any changes to their birth plan.

It’s still unclear how the virus affects moms and their babies but Williams is urging parents to remain calm.

“You need to trust the process of birth and that your body will deliver your baby and that your care team that you have chosen will be able to support you,” Williams said.

For now, Blossom and her husband say they’re prepping for uncertainty.

“As much anxiety as a home birth would give me, I really have a sense of peace knowing we could do it here in a sanitary, somewhat safe manner,” she said.

They’re excited to expand their family with a healthy baby boy in April.

Another concern about home births is they may not be covered by insurance. So be sure to talk to your health care provider before making any changes to your delivery plans, and check with the hospital about potential new regulations on birth coaches, partners and visitors.