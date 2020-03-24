WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware has moved its presidential primary to June 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled for April 28.
“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote. Today’s order will preserve that right and allow Delawareans to vote by absentee ballot in the presidential primary on June 2,” Carney said in a statement. “The additional protections in this order are essential to help support Delawareans – especially our most vulnerable neighbors – as this situation evolves. This is an extremely challenging economic situation for many of our neighbors, and we need to do what we can to support them.”
A stay-at-home order is currently in effect for the state as the number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 104.
The order means Delaware residents can only leave their home for essential activities like getting groceries, picking up a prescription, or seeing a doctor.
Outdoor exercise is also allowed, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
Also, all schools in Delaware will remain closed until May 15.
