



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County offered an update on COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday morning. There are currently 69 cases in Bucks County and three people are hospitalized.

Officials urged Bucks County residents to leave testing for the virus for those who need it the most.

“If you aren’t really sick, if you can stay home and are feeling well enough but are nervous it may be the coronavirus, those are the people we don’t want to rush out and be tested,” Bucks County Health Department Director David Damsker said. “People who can stay home comfortably, if you do not feel short of breath, don’t have any major symptoms, we’re asking people not to overwhelm emergency rooms just to get a test.”

Bucks County authorities also encouraged people to engage in essential activities, like going to the grocery store, but to do it alone to prevent community spread.

There are now more than 250 coronavirus cases in Philadelphia as the statewide total rose to 930.

Four more people have died from the virus in the commonwealth, bringing the death toll to seven.