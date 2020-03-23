



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is still a lot of uncertainty about who should get tested for the coronavirus and when. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a self-checker chatbot to help.

Doctor Rob Danoff is on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. He oversees a testing center for Jefferson Hospital in Bucks County.

Dr. Danoff tells CBS3 that they are testing people for COVID-19 but in order to get tested, you need to have a referral from your primary care doctor or another doctor.

“Then it’s by appointment, this way it’s very organized,” Dr. Danoff said. “So it’s by appointment but through a referral from your doctor. And then we can proceed from there and it’s been working really well. Friday we tested over 90 people and over the weekend we were busy also.”

He says they are getting results around day four, but it’s fluctuating from four to six days.

“We’re dependent on the labs right now, to get these results. So that’s the range at this point in time, we’re hoping it speeds up,” Dr. Danoff said.

Patients can now use the CDC’s new tool, Clara or the coronavirus symptom checker before they get tested.

“So it’s going to ask you or about your loved one, questions ‘Are you sick?’ Yes or no,” Dr. Danoff said. “If yes, then it goes to the next one. And then it helps guide you on what to do, shelter-at-home if you have a fever, you know, stuff like that. It is very helpful.”

Visit the CDC.gov to use Clara.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Dr. Rob Danoff.