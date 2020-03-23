TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey’s attorney general issued a final warning Monday: obey Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders or face criminal charges. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said nonessential businesses that don’t close could be charged — so could individuals.
“The time for warnings is over and the time to ensure compliance by using all the tools available to us is here. So if you’re a retail store or an entertainment center and you stay open, or a bar and you keep serving patrons in your establishment, consider this as your final warning,” Grewal said. “Your actions are against the law in New Jersey and you will be held accountable.
“The same goes for individuals. If you decide to throw a party at your home and you invite 20 of your closest friends, stop. Law enforcement officers will have to break that party up and there will be criminal consequences.”
Murphy also signed an executive order banning elective surgeries starting Friday.
Meanwhile, the state is starting the process of releasing low-level prisoners from county jails. They will have to stay at home.
In Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says police are ready to enforce Gov. Tom Wolf’s new stay-at-home order.
“Our local departments throughout Montgomery County are ready to enforce this order. Don’t make them do it,” Steele said.
