



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gang gives back. Several Philadelphia Eagles players and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson have all raised hundreds of thousands for Philabundace during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Zach and Julie Ertz announced a $100,000 donation to Philabundance. They were followed by Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, who donated another $100,000.

Today, @ZERTZ_86 and @julieertz along with the Ertz Family Foundation are proud to announce a donation of $100K to @Philabundance, a Philadelphia-area food bank, to provide meals to those in need during the #COVID19 outbreak. For more information, visit https://t.co/wLbqeQfrzn pic.twitter.com/XPyMZGuDGU — Ertz Family Foundation (@ErtzFoundation) March 20, 2020

“Kylie and I truly love the city of Philadelphia. We are so thankful for the opportunity to represent this city on Sundays, but that love is not reserved for just the sixteen days in the Fall. We want to be a part of the solution and we know, through Philadelphia grit, we will get through this together,” Jason Kelce said.

Former Eagle Connor Barwin also pledged another $25,000.

McElhenney and Olson have raised more than $52,000 for Philabundance through a GoFundMe campaign, and will be chipping in a $35,000 donation of their own.

“May we respectfully request that you donate to Philabundance? They’re doing great work for our most at-risk. We’re gonna match all donations up to 25K. Make us spend that Sunny money,” McElhenney posted on Instagram.

Food banks across the Delaware Valley have seen an increase in demand for food as businesses shut down and workers are laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.