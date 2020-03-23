



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Gov. John Carney has ordered all Delaware schools to remain closed through May 15 as the number of cases in the state rose to 87 on Monday. Health officials announced 31 new positive cases on Monday, including a 1-year-old.

Seven people are hospitalized, with three critically ill.

Schools were initially ordered closed through March 27.

“On March 13, after significant discussion with superintendents and charter school leaders, I ordered public schools to close through this Friday, March 27,” Carney said. “This two-week period was intended to help school leaders and educators plan for what came next.

“We have spent a significant portion of the last week discussing plans for remote instruction, the delivery of meals, and other social services. This is an unusual time – but children still deserve access to a quality education, and families rely on the social services we deliver in our schools every day. We’ll continue to work directly with school leaders on these important issues.”

Carney also said the state intends to formally recommend that no school district or charter school extend its school calendar beyond the end of June.

On Sunday, Carney issued a stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. It will last until May 15, or when the public health threat is lifted.

The stay-at-home order permits residents to leave their home only for essential activities such as grocery shopping, picking up a prescription, doctor visits and other activities deemed essential for their health.

Carney says residents will be allowed to partake in outdoor activity but must practice social distancing.

Health officials believe community spreading is happening in the state.

All nonessential businesses have also been ordered to close, including state beaches. See a list of essential and nonessential businesses here.