



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus is also impacting the Pennsylvania SPCA. The organization is considered a life-sustaining service and the East Erie Avenue headquarters remains open, but there are some operational changes.

General adoptions to the public have been temporarily halted.

But the PSPCA is now working on a plan to facilitate appointment-based adoptions.

Meantime, its low-cost veterinary clinics will look different as well with an emphasis on social distancing.

We spoke with CEO Julie Klim about that and some other challenges the organization is now facing.

“We have altered our entire process so that we could still serve the public and we’re seeing patients on a curbside basis. We’ve changed to an appointment basis. Folks come to the door, we check them in and they wait in their car for their appointment and then we bring the animal in,” Klim said.

Without those fundraisers, the PSPCA is worried donations will slip.

And Klim only expects to have more homeless pets in the system before this outbreak is over.

Click here to donate to the PSPCA.