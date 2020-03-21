PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Licenses and Inspections is giving construction sites in the city more time to shut down. On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all construction activity in the state to cease as part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The city is extending Wolf’s deadline to Friday, March 27, at 5 p.m.
City officials say it will give contractors more time to make sites secure.
“The additional time beyond the state deadline is provided in the interest of public safety and the protection of unnecessary property damage,” City Manager Brian Abernathy said.
The city says routine maintenance and repair of existing buildings are exempted from the order.
Wolf delayed his order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses until 8 a.m. Monday.
