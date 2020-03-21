WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials announced six new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number to 45. Five people are hospitalized with two critically ill, officials say.
There are 32 COVID-19 cases in New Castle County, five in Kent County and eight in Sussex County.
Officials say the patients’ ages range from 14 to 80, with 24 males and 21 females.
According to officials, community spread is believed to be happening in the state.
“The presence of community spread shows that we all must take the danger associated with this virus seriously,” Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karly Rattay said. “For every person infected with COVID-19, they typically infect two to three additional people.”
Gov. John Carney announced Saturday the closure of all state beaches.
Earlier this week, Carney announced the closures of all schools, gyms, movie theaters, spas and bowling alleys as Delaware is under a state of emergency.
Carney says the state will offer several testing sites beginning Monday.
