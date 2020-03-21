BREAKING:NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Orders Residents To Stay At Home, Closure Of All Non-Essential Businesses
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second person has died of the coronavirus as the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continues to rise. On Saturday, health officials reported 103 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of cases in the state to 371.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine say the latest person was an adult from Allegheny County.

“This virus is deadly and we need to practice social distancing to minimize its spread and its impact,” Levine said.

Approximately 40 patients have been hospitalized, which is around 10% of the cases.

Levine says that 3,766 people have tested negative for the virus.

Locally, there are seven coronavirus cases in Berks County; 24 in Bucks County; 19 in Chester County; 33 in Delaware County; 13 in Lehigh County; 71 in Montgomery County; 17 in Northampton County; and 85 in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that 18 new coronavirus cases were reported. Twelve of the patients have been hospitalized.

Dr. Farley also confirmed Philadelphia’s first confirmed case in a nursing home.

“We know that residents of nursing homes are particularly vulnerable,” said Dr. Farley, “I would expect there will be more cases in these facilities as this epidemic unfolds. A no-visitor policy reduces the likelihood that the virus is going to get into the nursing home. Many of these facilities have already taken this step. But those that haven’t should take that step right now.”

Over the last two days, a drive-thru testing site was opened at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia and at Temple University’s Ambler campus in Montgomery County.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses originally scheduled to be enforced at midnight on Saturday, was delayed until Monday.

